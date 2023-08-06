Egwunyenga attributes DELSU transformation to struggle of SSANU, other unions

…As DELSU-SSANU hosts 6th executive meeting of South-South Zone

Vice-Chancellor of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, weekend, said the cordial working relationship between its Management and SSANU-DELSU, was responsible for the improved welfare of staff, students and developmental strides in the university.

Egwunyenga stated this in Abraka during plenary session of the 6th Regular Meeting of the executive council, South-South Zone of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU.

He said inter-alia: “ DELSU-SSANU is always conscious of the welfare needs of its members; they are never tired to approach my management for one issue or the other, which is a true reflection of the quality of its leadership.

“ The university is a self governing body. Every staff belongs to one union or the other. So if we perform well, it is for us and if we perform poorly same comes back to us. The uncommon transformation here in DELSU is because of the struggle of workers. “ Egwunyenga noted.

While commending members of SSANU and other unions in the university for picking the right crops of leaders, the vice-chancellor emphasized the need for training and re-training of staff to enhance efficient service delivery.

In his address, the SSANU-DELSU Chairman, Comrade Monday Izu, commended the VC for delivering on all core areas of university administration, and expressed the readiness of SSANU to improve upon its working cordial relationship.

He appealed to the VC and its management for the implementation of responsibility allowance, promotion to CONUSS 14, expansion of vacancies for the position of CONUSS 14 and 15 among others.

The dogged SSANU-DELSU chair decried the bitting socio-economic impact of fuel subsidy removal and called for greater action by the Federal Government to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

On his part, the National Vice-President and Chairman South-South Zone of SSANU, Comrade Cheta Azuma, expressed satisfaction with the healthy synergy between the VC and its union, developmental transformation and called for sustained efforts to take DELSU to enviable heights.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of award-“ Green Panther of DELSU” to the VC for ensuring a conducive learning environment, pioneer chairman of SSANU-DELSU, Comrade Chief Nath Anho and other deserving individuals, dance presentation and musical rendition.