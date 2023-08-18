Egbesu militants warn Igbo groups to stop attacking Dokubo-Asari

Dokubo-Asari

By Emma Amaize, YENAGOA

THE Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, SEFFND, a militant group in the Niger Delta, yesterday, warned Igbo groups to cease further attacks on Niger Delta leader and freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari.

It specifically mentioned the Ibo Lawyers Association, ILA, the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA.

Leader of the militant group, Agadagba I, aka River Don, and other commanders, in a joint statement, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said: “We will not allow the Ibo Lawyers Association ILA, HURIWA, Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and other disgruntled personalities to go on with these demeaning insults, blackmail, and name dropping published on pages of newspapers and online media space any longer.”

“It is really disheartening for these groups to attack Dokubo-Asari while the entire South-East has been a zone of killing and kidnapping by the proscribed terrorist groups called the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, and Eastern Security Network, ESN, which have made life unbearable for the people, killing thousands of their people.

“The proscribed IPoB group has unleashed terror and horror on the people under the guise of fighting for an unachievable and laughable independence agitation, and no call for the arrest Dokubo–Asari will yield any fruit, as it is just a sheer waste of time.

“We unequivocally warn members of the ILA, HURIWA, and others to desist from making frivolous, careless, provocative, inciting statements garnished with falsehood against our revered leader in the Niger Delta, and the face of the struggle of the emancipation of the Niger Delta people, Alhaji Dokubo Asari. a well-respected traditional title holder in the Kalabari Kingdom, and a pan -Nigerian leader.

“Disgruntled elements are hiding from the truth and unnecessarily heating the polity for their selfish gains in order to attract cheap popularity from the media space by attacking Dokubo- Asari.

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies not to turn their eyes from ILA, HURIWA, the Secretary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, and some disgruntled elements because this was how the proscribed IPoB and the ESN group started.”