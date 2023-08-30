EFCC seeks ties with journalists to fight rising cases of cybercrime in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has expressed worry over the rising cases of cybercrime in Kaduna state and sought close working relationships with journalists in the state to fight the menace.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, said that activities of cybercrimes have the tendency to smear the image of the nation and discourage hard work and legitimate engagements.

Speaking at a workshop for Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes for Journalists by the Kaduna Zonal Command,the EFCC Boss who was represented by the Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC in Kaduna, Aisha Abubakar, said the effects of economic and financial crimes on individuals, institutions and nations cannot be overemphasized.

He saud “the rising cases of internet-related crimes in the Kaduna environment is worrisome. Reports from this axis of the country are pointing towards the active involvement of youths in this nefarious crime. Apart from denying victims their hard-earned money, their activities have the tendency to smear the image of our nation and discourage hard work and legitimate engagements.”

“I charge the media to beam more searchlights on this menace by providing the public with the requisite information to escape the antics of these criminals. Youths also need to be sensitised on the implications of indulging in internet crimes. We are often stressing the point that unemployment and economic challenges should not be excuses for any form of criminality. Besides, the internet offers great prospects of legitimate earnings for those who are resourceful.”

“It bears reiterating that the Commission remains committed to freeing the country of all forms of economic and financial crimes, and this includes intensifying the enforcement activities in Kaduna that have resulted in the arrest and prosecution of hundreds of cybercrime and other financial crimes offenders.”

“For us in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the traditional roles of the media to inform, educate and entertain are dear to us. These roles have become the defining yardstick for measuring the quality of governance, the effectiveness of public policy, and the relevance of institutions to society. Against the background, I can be permitted to refer to the media as the “social bishop” of the society through its crusading, oversight and agenda-setting works.”

“All over the world, the watchdog role of the media has been helpful for transparent and accountable governance. The analytical lens of the media has been helpful in reducing, if not eliminating, impunity from the public and private sectors. In the particular instance of the EFCC, the media has proven to be a valuable stakeholder and partner in the delicate task of improving public accountability across all tiers of government and the private sector.”

“On this note, I wish to convey the appreciation of the Commission to you all for your remarkable roles in reporting the works of the EFCC since its inception more than 20 years ago. There is no denying the fact that, through your diligent reporting, the world is kept abreast of the Commission’s impressive records of convictions, asset forfeitures and other tangible proofs of accomplishments.

“It is in appreciation of this complementary role of the media that the Commission commenced a Workshop on economic and financial crime reporting for Journalists in 2022. The training of the Workshop has been moving across the Zonal Commands of the Commission and I am glad our colleagues in Kaduna are now having their own share of the training today. It is my hope that we will all make the most of this engagement,” he said.

During the workshop, lectures were presented by resource persons on the ” Challenges of Prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes” ,” Investigative Journalism and Nigeria’s fight Against Money Laundering ” and on “Trends, Peculiarities and Challenges of Cybercrime Enforcement in Nigeria.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujarem, urged the journalists to be partners in the fight against economic and financial crimes through objective reportage.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna State Council, Hajiya Asma’u Yawo Halilu, thanked the EFCC for organizing the workshop for Kaduna journalists, saying they were now better informed about the workings of the Commission and would be guided in writing their reports.