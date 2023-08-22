EFCC re-arrests man in Abuja over alleged N500m land fraud

By Ezra Ukanwa

A man identified as Stephen Acheme Akpa has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged Five Hundred Million Naira (N500, 000,000) land fraud.

Akpa, the chief executive of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited was first arrested by the Commission on December 2, 2022, at his office in the Idu axis of Abuja.

This follows a petition alleging that he obtained the sum of N500,000,000 under false pretence.

EFCC in a statement said the suspect was to be arraigned on a five-count charge when he jumped the administrative bail offered by the Commission.

All efforts to apprehend him proved futile until August 9, 2023, when he was rearrested, EFCC added.

He is expected to appear in court at the conclusion of an investigation.

Meanwhile, some of his victims have expressed satisfaction with his arrest.

They are calling on EFCC to ensure diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to intending offenders.