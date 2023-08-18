EFCC, NCS partner to fight illegal mining in southwest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have pledged to join forces in tackling illegal mining activities in Ekiti, Oyo and Osun States.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement said that the two agencies made the commitment in Ibadan, when the Acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Ibadan, ACE I Halima Rufa’u, paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo/Osun States Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba.

It said that Rufa’u decried the threat activities of illegal solid mineral operators in the zone posed to national economic growth.

“I am glad to be here today on this familiarisation visit but more importantly; this visit offers an opportunity to deliberate on how best to tackle the menace of illegal mining in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States.

“It saddens me to see that our natural resources that should have been used to develop our country, build good health facilities, alleviate poverty, improve our educational system, etc. are being mismanaged by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains.

“But the EFCC is undeterred by the antics of corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal mining operations and will ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced,” she said.

The statement added that she called for a more robust collaboration and synergy between the EFCC and the NCS.

In his remark, Jaiyeoba appreciated the commander for the visit and commended her for the critical roles the EFCC is playing to combat illegal mining activities and cybercrime in the state.

He expressed confidence in the competence of both organisations to tackle the crimes.

“This visit is coming at the right time, when there is an increase in illegal mining activities in the state.

“But I can assure you that the fight will be won given the fact that both Organisations are willing and ready to partner against the illegal activities,” the comptroller said.