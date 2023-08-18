EFCC nabs 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

Stock photo

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja

The suspects according to him are: Godwin Ogbonna, Bright Chidozie, Chukwuebuka Ugwu, Ifesi Isaac, Collins Nnachi, Micheal Nnamdi, Ikechukwu Anya, Nneji Onyebuchi, Nwali Chukwudi and Godwin Okwuchi Promise

“Others include Chijioke Henry, Chinwetalu Harrison, Somadina James, Ejike Ezeoha, Seth Onodika, Akuh Stanley, Emmanuel Opara, Nonso Martin, Ugochukwu Ibeh and Ikenna Okonkwo.

“Also arrested are: Kenechukwu Barry, Ibe Chisom, Felix Nwaeze, Daniel John, Somtochukwu Zadok, Ugochukwu Amoke and Chukwudi Charles,” he said.

According to him, items recovered from them include nine exotic cars, 44 mobile phones, seven personal computers and one international passport.

He said that the suspects had made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.