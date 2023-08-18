Education, our foremost tool against poverty — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said, yesterday, education was Nigeria’s foremost tool against poverty.

He also noted that his administration remained determined to embrace the prospects of digital economy and telecommunications which he described as “the future.”

Tinubu, who stated this when he received a delegation from global tech giant, Google, said his administration would leverage digital technology to create Nigeria’s desired socio-economic progress that was necessary to transform society.

He said: “We are here to shape our tomorrow, today, and I’m going to do it. Our youths represent over 65 per cent of the yearning development age in Nigeria.

“We take education very seriously, and that is the foremost tool we have against poverty. The digital economy and telecommunications represent the future, and we are determined to promote it.

“Your partnership with us to make it a serious development in our economic programme is what is desirable. Our youths have the skills, they are brilliant, and they are good people.’’

He called on Google to partner the government on the use of data in the public sector to enhance service delivery.

He said: “We have been evaluating different proposals on database development, and you have critical information that can equally help the poor leverage on the use of data.

“The authentication of transaction integrity across the country to service over 200 million people is not a joke.”

To realise the great progress in the sector, President Tinubu declared that he was bringing more young people into the administration to further drive his transformative efforts and called on Google to ‘come on board’ as a frontline partner in development.

He stated further that the prospective use cases emanating from the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing must be harnessed, emphasising that development could be achieved in stages.