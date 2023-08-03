Edo trains 1,500 vigilante operatives, hunters on weapons handling

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State government has commenced a two-week training for over 1,500 hunters and personnel of the Edo State Vigilante Security Network on weapons handling and intelligence gathering.

Addressing journalists at the Police Training College, in Benin City, Coordinator, Edo State Security Network, Col. Kole Omomia (retd), said the training, in its second batch, was aimed at bolstering the government’s efforts at combating crime in the state.

The trainees, according to him, were drawn from Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.

The first batch of the training was organised for 574 other operatives and hunters from Edo North senatorial district.

Omomia said: “This is a two-week training programme aimed at training operatives and hunters in the Edo State Security Network. The 1,500 operatives/hunters drawn from Edo Central and South senatorial districts, will undergo intensive training.”

He said Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state had donated bikes for logistics to support the training, noting: “Edo is one of the best states in the country in terms of security. Governor Obaseki does not joke with it.