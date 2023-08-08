Edo PDP to wade into Obaseki/Shiabu rift

Governor Godwin Obaseki

.We are not aware of Shiabu’s plans to join APC – leaders

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would wade into the crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu and that the rift between them was expected in politics.

The state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbeni told Vanguard that there was no cause for alarm as the leaders would wade into it.

He said “I did say that the leaders of the party are not sleeping on this, we are looking at the various options you expect that such rifts will exist because of even identical twins have different DNAs and more so when it comes to the political ambition of human beings, their DNA can go high so we ting that as a party,we think that we will control this, that I can assure you, we will have this under our control and there is absolutely nothing to worry about, the rift will soon be a thing of the past.” He said.

APC reacts

The state chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) when asked the position of the party with the rumour plan of Shaibu to come back, he said “Well, APC is not aware of that, so maybe it is rumour and it remains as that’ when asked if he eventually comes, Imuse replied thus “Philip is like any other human being so I don’t need to dissipate energy considering whether he is coming or not. APC is a democratic party and the more the merrier, we are not laying emphasis on anybody but if anybody finds APC attractive, APC is here waiting but we are not laying emphasis on the deputy governor, we are laying emphasis on Edo people”

Corroborating the chairman of the party, the State Secretary, Lawrence Okah said “We have not been told, he has not told me and nobody has told me anything about that, if he comes whether we will receive him or not is a different matter, let that time come but I have not heard any issue about his coming and nobody has told me anything about that.

Meanwhile, an ally of the deputy governor and former commissioner, Adaze Ewanta Esq queried the position of some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party from Edo North Senatorial District led by former Speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto who on Monday in a press conference disowned Shaibu alleging that he was deliberately stoking the crisis for his personal ambition.

Reacting to the development, Ewanta said Adjoto and many of those with him were part of the team stoking the crisis for their selfish interests.

He said “I really don’t know why he now chose to speak on behalf of the governor. In the last election, did Adjoto win his election and God forbid if that impeachment had gone through, he was one of those beneficiaries lurking around. They were the ones busy looking for people to get signatures to impeach the deputy governor. And I am happy that we are gradually seeing the people behind in plot but in actual fact. they should be making peace and not beating the drums of war.

“However, the matter is in court and we cannot now take the place of the judiciary. So that should allow the court to decide.”