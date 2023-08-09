Edo PDP ready for LG polls — Chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said it was ready to contest in the September 2 local government election, even as it denied allegation from some opposition parties in the state that it was planning to manipulate the process in its favour rather than campaign to win.

State Chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, who addressed newsmen at the party’s secretariat, where he unveiled the campaign timetable of the party, said the governor of the state was chairman of the campaign council and would personally lead the campaigns to underscore the importance the party attaches to the coming election.

According to him, “We wish to state very clearly that we are ready for the election, all the things we need to do as a party, we have done it. All arrangements have been made, it is a case of catch us if you can as far as the other political parties are concerned.”

On the allegation of the party planning to rig the election, he said: “We are not any other political party, we are PDP, we don’t write results, not under the governor. If we want to write results, we won’t go through the strenuous activities that we have lined up.”

“Recall that the governor personally met with all the aspirants, we went round the senatorial zone to meet with them and when the candidates emerged, he also met with all of them. Is that somebody that you think wants to write results?”

“In any case, I believe these other parties will do what they are accusing us of but I can assure Edo people that we are ready for the election and these parties should stop crying wolf when there is none.”