Edo NMA suspends Chairman, Deputy, Secretary over duty irregularities

…as embattled chairman disregards move, says officers acting on a preconceived script.

By Chris Onuoha

The Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Edo State branch has suspended Chairman of the State branch, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr. Okwara Benson and Secretary, Dr. Collins Otoikhila over what they call non compliance with rules and regulations of the Council and failure to solidarize with ARD members in Edo State during the NARD industrial action.

This was contained in a communique issued on Thursday, 17th August, 2023 at the Business session of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the branch held in Benin City and signed by Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun, Ag Chairman and Dr Emeka Okoh, PRO.

The duo in a statement that read in part, said, “The AGM committee and members voted to suspend the trio of Chairman, Deputy Chairman, and Secretary, for refusing to carry out their constitutional duties as demanded by the council.”

“A secret ballot was held, and 120 members voted to suspend the Chairman, Dr Udoka Imoisili, Deputy Chairman, Dr Benson Okwara, and Secretary, Dr Collins Otoikhila with only three members voting against and another three abstaining.

The meeting continued with the adjusted and adopted agenda, and the following resolutions were reached.”

In furtherance, it also stated, “That the Deputy Secretary, Dr Iluobe Inegbenosun should assume office as acting chairman, NMA Edo State with immediate effect as prescribed by the Edo NMA Rules and Regulations, and the suspended officers should hand over the association properties in their possession to the acting chairman within 48 hours of this meeting.”

The duo noted that members took cognizance of the fact that all the committees of the association were not properly constituted and a quorum was not formed in time of constituting, making it void with a doctored attendance list. Therefore, the AGM resolved to dissolve all the committees.”

“There were several inconsistencies in the financial report with a total expenditure of fifty-four million, eight hundred and forty seven thousand and sixty-seven naira, forty-eight kobo (N54,847,067.48) spent under one year without any tangible project and no auditing.The financial report was prepared by the suspended Chairman with little or no input from the financial secretary, hence the AGM resolved to step down the financial report.

“The Council expressed its displeasure with the failure of the suspended Chairman, Imoisili, for failing to solidarize with ARD members in Edo State during the NARD industrial action. The acting chairman assured the AGM that going forward, Edo NMA will support all her members including the ARD.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement by the new board titled, “Impersonation of the Office of Chairman and Secretary of Edo NMA,” Dr. Imoisili Udoka and Dr. Otoikhila Collins, accused some members including officers of the Edo NMA of acting a preconceived script with a view to causing chaos and pandemonium in the association.

She stated, “Most galling and disrespectful action by these persons is the impersonation of my office and that of my Secretary by the Deputy Secretary and the PRO, who have been going about falsely parading themselves as Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary with intent to deceive the doctors in Edo state,” Imoisili said.