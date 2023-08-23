Edo LP governorship aspirant declares intention, promises to prioritise security, job

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the Edo State 2024 governorship election, an aspirant under the platform of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Ogbemidia Bassey Osagie, has promised to tap into the Edo diaspora community to provide security and create jobs if elected as governor of the state.

The Canadian based Osagie stated this yesterday when he formally declared his intentions to contest the governorship election under the LP.

He explained that with Edo State having the largest diaspora people overseas, he would use them to attract a lot factories and investments that will create jobs for the people.

He said “The first thing I will do is to pull these our brothers and sisters abroad to the state to invest by establishing factories here.

“The manufacturing sector in Edo Statetate is dead. The only way we can grow our economy is to bring foreign investments to the state.

“Secondly, because of insecurity, these our diaspora persons are afraid to come home to establish their businesses. In view of this, I am going to create a 24/7 security team to ensure their investments are protested. No body will come to the state and invest if their investments are not protected as you have over there.”

He said he would also embark the establishment of training and vocational institutions to educate the people on proper business management

Osagie added: “Even if you bring 20 factories to Edo state today, there will not be a competent staff to do it, you know why? It is because we have not invested in training institutions and vocational studies.”

He also promised infrastructure development by was of improving the road connectivity between the rural areas to the urban areas so that the farmers can easily evacuate their farm produce, just as he promised to build a society commensurate with what his own children have in Canada.