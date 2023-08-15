Edo LG poll: APC chairmanship candidate task EDSIEC on credible exercise

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate of Ovia South West local government area for the September 2nd local government election in Edo State, Thomas Ogiemwonyi has appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to ensure a level playing ground for all participating parties.

Ogiemwonyi said the APC has campaigned and is still campaigning round the nook and crannies of the council through the wards and the various polling units and that he and his party are sure of victory in the election.

He said his interest to take over the affairs of his local government council is to provide the dividend of democracy at the grass root level noting that Ovia South West is in dire need of urgent change in terms of rapid development.

According to him: “As a party and candidate all we are asking for is that the process be fair, if the process is fair given what the APC stand for, given what we have been able demonstrate in the previous elections, we are confident that APC will emerge the winner not only only in Ovia South West but in all the local government in the state.

“I’m confident of winning because I have campaigned in all the 10 wards in Ovia south west local government and hope that with an unbiased EDSIEC in place the APC will sweep the votes”.

He said that if elected, Ovia South West local government area would witness transformation in the areas of “education, health care, rural road construction , agriculture and provision of security for our people.”