Edo LG election: PDP Agenebode wards endorse Attoh

Four wards in Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Saturday, endorsed Mrs Benedicta Attoh for the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the council.

The local government polls will hold on September 2, 2023.

The PDP ward leaders assured Attoh of victory in the forthcoming council polls

They also expressed optimism that Etsako East will witness an unprecedented turnaround with massive dividends of democracy if Attoh is elected.

Speaking when Attoh led her campaign team to the ward, former Councillor of Ward 3 and PDP leader, Chief Matthew Oseseamhe, said: “Gone are the days when political positions are given without due consideration of capacity to deliver.

“Mrs. Benedicta’s leadership qualities are unmatched by her male counterparts. She is compassionate and possesses all that it takes to move Etsako East forward.”

Also speaking at Ward 2, Chairman of the Ward 2, Mallam Abu and Leader of the Ward, Mr. Paul Anadevha expressed threw his weight behind with the PDP candidate saying despite the actions of mischief makers “we are very glad about the decorum that Mrs. Benedicta Attoh has shown the pursuit of her effort to become the most enlightened Chairman that Etsako East has ever produced.

“Politics must be played with decency, dignity, and honour that is mostly associated with women.”

On their part, the leadership of Ward 1 and Ward 4, High Chief John Imoagene and Alhaji Yaya Ameh in separate remarks during the ward campaign vowed to work for that the victory of Mrs Attoh.

Imoagene, who is ward leader of ward 1, said: “Good product does not need too much of advert. Mrs. Benedicta is a good and brilliant product Etsako East will be proud to have her as Chairman.”

In ward 4, Alhaji Ameh said the ward is waiting for her victory dance adding that Attoh’s victory is sure to start from ward 1.

In her response, Mrs Attoh appreciated the leaders for having confidence in her, assuring that she will not let them down.

She said: “I will breathe fresh air of development across the land.”