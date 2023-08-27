Edo guber 2024: US based group endorses Agbonayinma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State, the aspiration of Honourable Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma got a big boost at the weekend as a United States based group, Edo Renaissance Organization, ERO, endorsed him for the plum job.

The ERO is made up of accomplished professionals of Edo extraction in the diaspora who are committed to fostering the development of Edo State.

Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives, who is popularly known as E. J. is one of the leading aspirants in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial elections.

This endorsement according to the ERO was given in recognition of “Agbonayinma’s exceptional track record and unwavering dedication to service to humanity in corporate and public sectors, both in the United States and in various key positions within Nigeria.”

Edo Renaissance Organization in a statement emphasized that the achievements of the former lawmaker as a prominent business leader in the United States, a Senior Advisor to His Excellency Governor Adams Oshiomhole, a Member of the Board of

the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and his representation of the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, speak volumes about his character, vision, and commitment to progress and development of Nigeria, and Edo State in particular.

According to ERO, Agbonayinma’s contributions have spanned across diverse sectors, showcasing his versatility and ability to effect positive change.

The group commended his exemplary work as a current Federal Commissioner in Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB in the fight against Corruption.

It stated that his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and probity has set an inspiring standard for ethical conduct within the public sphere.

Speaking on behalf of ERO, Professor Emeritus A. Osa Obasogie, conveyed the group’s collective sentiment during their annual retreat in Washington DC, United States of America.

He, among other things, highlighted Agbonayinma’s pivotal role in establishing the US Congressional Nigerian Caucus, which is a testament to his vision and dedication to enhancing collaboration between the United States and Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Edo Renaissance Organization contended that Agbonayinma’s impeccable credentials and visionary leadership make him the ideal candidate to propel Edo State into its next phase of development.

“His strategic thinking, coupled with his passion for progress, aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the people of Edo State, ” Prof. Obasogie said.

He further said, ” As Edo State prepares for the 2024 gubernatorial elections, we want to reiterate that the Edo Renaissance Organization is firmly behind Hon E.J Agbonayinma, believing that his experience, integrity, and commitment will undoubtedly lead Edo State towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”