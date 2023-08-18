Edo guber 2024: Tinubu support group disowns Ize-Iyamu’s endorsement

Ize-Iyamu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State, the Tinubu Presidency Support Group has refuted the claim that President Bola Tinubu has endorsed Pastor Osage Ize-Iyamu as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate.

The Tinubu Presidency Support Group in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Fred Ebuwa, titled, “Edo guber race for 2024 is not a plaything, Tinubu did not endorse Ize-Iyamu,” said the President as a democrat cannot impose anybody on the people.

The group stated that the era when aspirants run around claiming fake endorsements was over, adding that it will not allow the name of the President to be falsely and mischievously dragged into a domestic political contest within Edo State.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a concocted write-up which claimed that President Tinubu had endorsed Pastor Ize-Iyamu as APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State.

“Let it be known to all that President Bola Tinubu is a democrat of high degree and would not be a party to the imposition of candidates in APC. It is on record that President Tinubu beat several others, including the former vice-president, Yemi Osibanjo, former Senate president, Amhed Lawan in a fiercely contested primary election to pick up APC’s presidential ticket.

“In the wake of the said presidential primaries, the likes of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Prof. Osarieme Osunbor and others threw their weight behind former vice-president Yemi Osibanjo, while Adams Oshiomhole, some members of Edo State APC Exco and appointees into parastatals, bureaus and commissions marshaled the forces in support of Tinubu in Edo State.

“We concede the fact that politicians and the public are entitled to support any aspirant of their choice without attracting any form of political vendetta. However, politicians must be circumspect in the way they use the name of President Tinubu to energize their lame ambitions.

“Some of those now trumpeting the name of the President as supporting their ambition have been given various political platforms to market their political views and manifesto to Edo people.

“The result has been the serial rejection of their candidacies. Edo people are not stupid. They know what is good for them and have a clear idea about the kind of people they would like to preside over the affairs of their state.

“They do not want political traders who specialize in trading with other peoples’ money in the name of contesting for office or fraudsters who have been declared wanted in other countries to get near their public purse.

“The beauty of politics is that aspirants have a fair and square chance to sell their vision and methodology for implementation to the public. The era when aspirants run around claiming fake endorsements is over.

“We in the Tinubu Presidency Support Group ( TPSG) will not allow the name of Mr. President to be falsely and mischievously dragged into a domestic political contest within Edo State. We would remain alert and promptly call impostors to order.”