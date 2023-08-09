Edo group wants retired DIG of police as substantive EFCC chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, Edo Peoples Advocacy Organisation has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint a retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Johnson Kokumo as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if he wants his anti-corruption crusade to get desired results.

A press statement signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the organization, Comrade Agbogun Emmanuel and Odeh Samuel which was made available to journalists in Benin City also drew the attention of the president to the dilapidated Benin – Okenne- Lokoja Highway.

The statement read “In line with your recent economic policy over removal of fuel subsidy we want to advice the presidency to make the head of Anti-Graft Agency a decent retired but not tired senior pubic officers like DIG Johnson Kokumo (rtd) who have a sound and pragmatic knowledge of investigation without a compromising mind. As Head of EFCC and putting in mind the huge investment that will be appropriated to states and Local government and MDA’s of the Federal Government, it is necessary to draw the attention of presidency to the fact that corruption and corrupt public holders can sabotage the policies of this administration if a politician is made to head the anti-graft agencies like EFCC.

“It is necessary that we let the presidency note that the benefits of the removal of fuel subsidy should be to the generality of the masses.

“We wish to state that the president shouldn’t forget not to compromise Standards and consider intellectuals when making appointments. Mr. President, we wish to also voice with our legislators at the National Assembly that you should immediately look into the failed state of Benin-Aucti – Okene Road.”