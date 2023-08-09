Edo exco condemns Shaibu over impeachment saga

Philip Shuaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE State Executive Council of the Edo State government yesterday held its weekly meeting where it condemned the recent legal action instituted by the deputy governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu alleged plans to impeach him and that the court should stop it.

The case comes up today (Thursday) at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The government also denied reports in some quarters that the personal staff and aides of Shaibu were denied access to their offices on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare in company of the Special Adviser on Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie said there are consequences for the action of the deputy governor.

He said “Exco has condemned in very strong terms the position that our deputy governor has taken by taking the state governor, house of assembly and others to court over his impeachment claim which was not a thing before he went to court. Exco condemned it and were saddened by the way this has happened and we all expressed our disappointment on what is going on and I think Edo people should have the right to understand that what is happening is abnormal, we do not condone it, it is not acceptable to us.

“What he did is a breach of trust, a breach of the oath he swore to. Some of the things that are contained are what he swore to keep as secret, he breached what he swore to protect that is the truth. But as politicians, we always look for a way to resolve these issues because we want everybody to always come and be together as politicians but what he has done is a breach of trust.”

On the locking out of Shaibu’s staff, Crusoe Osagie said “We should not allow people to exploit the media to burnish their dilapidating political profiles, they just talk so that they will be heard, somebody just come out to say they drove Shaibu’s people from his office in government house but everybody has access to government house particularly you members of the media, just go there and see whether they drove anybody away now they threw that nonsense at the people so they will get reactions, that is cheap tactics and I don’t think we should allow such people use the media for such purposes.”