Edo exco condemns Shaibu over impeachment saga

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — THE State Executive Council of Edo State government, yesterday, held its weekly meeting, where it condemned the recent legal action instituted by the deputy governor of the state, Mr. Philip Shaibu, over alleged plans to impeach him.

Shaibu in the suit is asking the court to stop his alleged impeahchment.

Meanwhile, hearing in the matter comes up today at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The state government also denied reports in some quarters that the personal staff and aides of Shaibu were denied access to their offices, yesterday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in company of the Special Adviser on Media Projects to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, said there were consequences for the action of the deputy governor.

He said: “Exco has condemned in very strong terms the position that our deputy governor had taken by taking the state governor, House of Assembly and others to court over his impeachment claim, which was not a thing before he went to court.

“Exco condemned it and were saddened by the way this has happened and we all expressed our disappointment on what is going on and I think Edo people should have the right to understand that what is happening is abnormal, we do not condone it, it is not acceptable to us.

“What he did is a breach of trust, a breach of the oath he swore to. Some of the things that are contained are what he swore to keep as secret, he breached what he swore to protect, that is the truth.

But as politicians, we always look for a way to resolve these issues because we want everybody to always come together as politicians, but what he has done is a breach of trust.”

On the locking out of Shaibu’s staff, Crusoe Osagie, said: “We should not allow people to exploit the media to burnish their dilapidating political profiles, they just talk so that they will be heard.

“Somebody just came out to say they drove Shaibu’s people from his office in Government House, but everybody has access to Government House, particularly you members of the media.

“Just go there and see whether they drove anybody away. They threw that nonsense at the people, so they will get reactions, that is cheap tactics and I don’t think we should allow such people use the media for such purposes.”