Edo begins virtual home classes for holidaying students

By Adesina Wahab

AS part of efforts to consolidate on the gains of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, EdoBEST, Edo State government has started virtual home classes for students who are currently on holiday.

The programme is coordinated by the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, EdoSUBEB.

Teachers are to deliver lessons to the students through WhatsApp groups formed for the purpose.

To make the programme a resounding success and allow for monitoring, parents are to ensure that they provide their devices for their children and wards to join the classes, encourage their children to engage actively during lessons, encourage their children to complete and submit given tasks and also take pictures of their children while learning and share in the classes.

The EdoBEST initiative is at the second phase, as the first phase saw improvement in basic education in the state.

The development led to Lagos and Kwara states copying the programme with the introduction of Lagos Excel and KwaraLEARN.

Incidentally, the then Executive Chairman of EdoSUBEB, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, during whose tenure the programme was launched, is now the Commissioner for Education.