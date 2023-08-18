Edo 2024: Imansuagbon tipped to clinch LP gov ticket

By Ozioruva Aliu

THERE are indications that the leadership of the Labour Party, LP, in Edo State, may have zeroed in on Mr. Ken Imansuagbon, popularly called ‘Riceman’ to fly its flag in the 2024 governorship election.

It was gathered, yesterday, that some youths have also commenced mobilisation for the Imansuagbon project in the three senatorial zones of the state.

A party leader in the state confinded in Vanguard: “The Labour Party is open to all because we want everybody to come on board in the battle to take over Edo State.

“Beyond the increasing number of aspirants seeking to be our governorship flagbearer, we are also looking at experienced politicians, who can bring in the votes from the three senatorial districts because 2024 is a serious business and not for greenhorns and Imansuagbon fits this bill because the election is not as we used to have in the past.”

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the LP Youths, Mr. Richard Asemota, who spoke in Ekpoma after an enlarged meeting of the youths from across the state, said the LP does not need a greenhorn as its governorship candidate but an Imansuangbon that has supporters across the 195 political wards in the state.

According to him, “We are here today to tell the world about our focus and where we are heading in the Labour Party. We, the Youth Wing, have decided to pitch our tent with Imansuangbon. The law allows us to choose our leaders.

“Our purpose is to come out this time before the release of the timetable because we do not want to confuse anybody. Our support is for Imansuangbon and we will not relent.

“The Imansuangbon course we have chosen to pursue,we are not stopping anybody from supporting other aspirants but we have chosen Imansuangbon as our preferred choice.”