Edo 2024: Group opposes zoning, wants competence, acceptability to pick candidates

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the Edo State 2024 governorship election, a civil society group, People’s Defender Advocate on Saturday urged all political parties to look for competent and popular people to choose as their candidates for the election just as it vowed to oppose the “importation” of any candidate on the people.

Convener of the group, Bishop Osadolor Ochei stated this in Benin City at a press briefing on the qualities of the would-be governor of the state come 2024.

Ochei said the recent and ongoing unhealthy political developments in the state demand that the group state its position in order to take the state away from an avoidable crisis.

He said “The bitter and dominant agitations, which tend to be tribal and sectional, continually widen the cracks of disunity, even where they did not exist, thus bringing Edo citizens into collusion. Sadly, our once sacred public institutions and some well-placed individuals, including respected traditional chieftains and the related bodies, have joined the fights.”

Listing their expected qualities, Ochei said “He must not be an imported governor who has not contributed to the development of Edo state in the past.”

He said “Good the principle of power shift or retention is thought to be, it must now be jettisoned, considering the present awkward situation of Edo State, where unwholesome power agitations had reached a dangerous anti-climax. Either, granting the governor seat as a privilege to any of the warring senatorial districts, in the primary elections of the various political parties and the main election in 2024, could spell a doom that cannot be curtailed. It must be avoided.

“That the best solution out of the present logjam, will be for the different parties to avoid zoning in the primaries and main election by throwing the contests wide open for all the aspirants, and to avoid tribal, religious and other primitive considerations.

“A governor of Edo State, in the said election, must pass the litmus test of educational qualifications; that he is well-known and had contributed to the development of his hometown; versed in experience; have verifiable pedigrees of performances in the private and public sectors, as he must not have criminal records.

“He must be a pan-Edo personality, who knows the state and has contributed and must evenly spread the needed development items to the three zones and local government areas of the state.”