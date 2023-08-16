ECOWAS condemns killing of soldiers in Niger Republic

•Coup crisis deepening Niger food insecurity – UN

•US ambassador heads to Niger despite coup

•Remove sanctions imposed on Niger Republic, NEF urges Tinubu

•Nigeria working within ECOWAS framework, not fighting Niger – DG NIIA

THE Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has condemned the killing of 17 Nigerien soldiers by armed groups believed to be jihadists.

This came as the United Nations yesterday warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished country, urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert catastrophe, as US ambassador yesterday headed for Niger, despite the coup.

This is even as the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove economic sanctions imposed on Niger Republic, in the wake of the coup in the neighbouring nation.

NEF’s position came as the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, clarified yesterday that Nigeria was merely working within the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, framework, and not fighting Niger Republic

Seventeen Niger soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an attack by suspected jihadists near the country’s western border with Mali, the defence ministry said.

An army detachment was “the victim of a terrorist ambush near the town of Koutougou,” said the ministry in a statement late Tuesday.

It added that another 20 soldiers had been wounded, six seriously, with all the casualties evacuated to the capital Niamey.

In a statement on Wednesday, ECOWAS expressed worry over the killing of soldiers in Niger, while it expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.

The statement read: “ECOWAS has learnt with sadness various attacks by armed groups in the Republic of Niger that have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

“ECOWAS condemns these attacks and conveys its deepest condolences to the people of Niger and the families of the soldiers who have lost their lives.”

ECOWAS also reiterated the call for the return of reins of power in the West African country to democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum who has been held in his residence since he was ousted by the military on July 26.

It said, “ECOWAS calls on the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to restore constitutional order so as to focus on the security of the country that had become increasingly fragile since the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.”

The attack

The military detachment was attacked Tuesday afternoon as it moved between the villages of Boni and Torodi in the Tillaberi region, the Ministry of Defense said on state television Tuesday. The wounded were evacuated to the capital, Niamey.

“What we are witnessing today is both jihadi warring factions, the Islamic State group and (al-Qaida affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin), marking their territory because of the security void caused by the coup. This definitely should be seen in the context of the ongoing war between the two groups,” he said.

Coup crisis deepening Niger food insecurity – UN

The United Nations warned yesterday that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished country, urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert catastrophe.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA highlighted that even before Niger’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum was toppled in a coup late last month, the country counted more than three million acutely food-insecure people.

More than seven million others, who are currently considered to be moderately food-insecure, “could see their situation worsen due to the unfolding crisis”, it warned, citing a preliminary analysis from the World Food Programme.

Bazoum, 63, was detained on July 26 by members of the presidential guard, in the fifth coup to hit Niger since independence from France in 1960.

The UN food agency said it was continuing to deliver aid in Niger, despite the political crisis wracking the poor, landlocked country in the heart of the arid Sahel.

“Our work is vital for the most vulnerable in Niger and needs to continue, particularly in the current circumstances,” Margot van der Velden, WFP’s acting regional director for Western Africa, said in a statement.

But it cautioned that sanctions and border closures linked to the political crisis were “greatly affecting the supply of vital foods and medical supplies into Niger”.

“We urge all parties to facilitate humanitarian exemptions, enabling immediate access to people in need of critical food and basic necessities,” Van der Velden said.

She also called for more financial support, warning the worsening humanitarian situation in Niger is coming at a time when WFP is being forced to cut rations globally due to lacking funds.

A multi-agency appeal issued in March for $584 million to respond to the towering needs in Niger until the end of 2025, is meanwhile still only 39-percent funded, OCHA said.

And the food security and malnutrition portion, representing more than a third of that appeal, has received just 27 percent of the requested funds, it said.

US ambassador heads to Niger despite coup

The United States also said yesterday that a new ambassador would head shortly to Niger as planned and would help lead diplomacy aimed at reversing a coup.

Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa, was confirmed by the Senate as ambassador on July 27 — one day after the coup — after being held up for a full year as part of an unrelated political battle.

“We do look forward to Ambassador FitzGibbon’s arrival in Niamey,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Patel said that her arrival does not mean acceptance of the military leaders’ takeover and that the United States was still pressing for the release and restoration of the detained elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

“It is a signal of the United States’ continued engagement in this situation. It is not a signal of any change in US policy,” Patel said.

FitzGibbon, formerly the number two in the US embassy in Nigeria, will travel to Niamey despite the ordered departure of the embassy’s non-emergency staff.

Remove sanctions imposed on Niger Republic, NEF advises Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove economic sanctions imposed on Niger Republic, in the wake of the coup in the neighbouring nation.

NEF’s position came as the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, clarified yesterday that Nigeria was merely working within the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, framework, and not fighting Niger Republic

At the second extraordinary meeting also in Abuja last week, ECOWAS leaders deployed standby force for probable military operation against the new military government in the country.

But convener of NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in a statement on Tuesday said the use of force was unlikely to achieve the goal of restoring constitutional order in Niger Republic.

The NEF leader, who noted that the removal of sanctions on Niger Republic would make negotiations easier, said: “Northern Elders Forum, NEF, had chosen to observe events and reactions in Niger Republic since the coup d’etat in that country a few weeks ago.

“Our decision to watch and refrain from open comments was informed by a number of reasons.

“First, we joined millions of Nigerians and Africans in rejecting in totality any attempt to overthrow constitutional order by the Nigerien military.

“Nigerians had been encouraged by a number of visits from Nigeria to Niger Republic which suggested that the diplomatic option is open, and that Nigeria has the potential to influence developments in Niger.

“Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence.

“This will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct. The use of force against Niger should be ruled out.

“It is unlikely to achieve the goals of restoring the constitutional order and improving the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa. It will compound the security and humanitarian crises in the ECOWAS region.”

Prof. Abdullahi also appealed to President Tinubu, residents of Nigeria and Niger Republic to resist any attempt to poison centuries of good relationship between both countries.

“NEF commends all leaders and persons of influence, including the Nigerian senate, who are contributing to a genuine resolution of the situation in Niger Republic.

“We urge President Tinubu to recognise this unique moment in history and conduct himself in a manner that it records his role as defining statesmanship.”

Nigeria working within ECOWAS framework, not fighting Niger – DG NIIA

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, has said Nigeria was only working within the framework of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and not fighting its West African neighbour.

Prof. Osaghae, who stated this at the Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation’s 16th Annual Lecture and Scholarship Awards in Lagos, assured Nigerians that the nation was not at war with Niger

Osaghae, who doubled as chairman of the lecture, said: “Nigeria is a law abiding nation that would want to hold its own country together.

”The nation is not fighting Niger. All it is doing is within the framework of ECOWAS agenda and that of the United Nations.”

In his keynote address, the Chairman, Hailah Open-Door Group, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, lamented that Nigeria ranked 30th among the wealthiest nations of the world but had nothing to show for it.

Emokpae in his paper, titled “Negotiating a Fairer Nigeria”, noted that Nigeria was a wealthy country which wealth was, unfortunately, circulating among a few people who had cloned the wealth for personal gains.“He said: “Nigeria should also go back to Parliamentarian system of government where Nigerians will have direct access to the Prime Minister, like Great Britain where the Prime Minister can be taken up on any issue.”