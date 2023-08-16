ECOWAS condemns deadly attacks on soldiers in Niger Republic

By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed its deep sorrow over a series of brutal assaults carried out by armed factions within the Republic of Niger.

Tragically, these heinous incidents have claimed the lives of numerous Nigerien soldiers.

In a statement today, ECOWAS vehemently denounced these reprehensible attacks and extended its heartfelt sympathies to the resilient citizens of Niger, as well as to the grieving families of the fallen soldiers.

ECOWAS called upon the leadership of Niger’s CNSP-military to promptly reinstate the constitutional framework, restoring stability to the nation. Niger’s security has grown alarmingly precarious, exacerbated by the unsettling attempt to overthrow the democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.