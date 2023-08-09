ECOWAS-AU-UN peace mission to Niger Republic aborted after junta rebuff

By Victoria Ojeme

The ECOWAS-AU-UN joint mission to the Republic of Niger, scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, has been called off after the new military regime refused an audience with the delegation.

The ECOWAS Commission released a statement today revealing that the mission, aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in Niger, was abruptly canceled due to late-night communication from Niger’s military authorities.

The tripartite delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) was set to embark on a critical diplomatic mission to find a peaceful resolution to the deepening crisis in Niger.

However, the military authorities of Niger conveyed their unavailability to receive the delegation in a late-night communication, forcing the mission’s unexpected cancellation, a statement from the ECOWAS Commission said.

This setback comes on the heels of sustained efforts by the international community to restore constitutional order in Niger. The ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit, convened on July 30, 2023, saw a unanimous decision to employ all necessary measures to ensure stability and governance in Niger. Despite the recent disappointment, the regional community remains committed to pursuing a peaceful solution and reestablishing a constitutional framework in the troubled nation.