Economy must recover for good, greatest number of Nigerians — Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians. The President stated this when he received the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying, “This economy must recover for the good and greatest number of Nigerians, and we are seriously committed to seeing through a change for the better.”

To steadily ensure measured growth and enhanced public enlightenment on policy outcomes, President Tinubu said every effort across sectors will be documented and periodically reviewed for performance verification and public presentation.

“So far, we have taken some baby steps and pushed some aggressive positions,” the President told the APC professionals, who had earlier pledged their support for the reforms.

While thanking President Tinubu for his bold interventions on the economy, the former Bauchi State Governor said more than two million people have been registered as professionals in different fields since 2018 and stood ready to provide structures for mobilisation and sensitization on government policies.

The group urged the President to take seriously the issue of insecurity in the country in order to attract foreign investors to the country. Foreign capital is a coward that does not move into unsafe areas, so with your successful interventions so far, we look forward to better security that will attract investors,” Yuguda added.