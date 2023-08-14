Economic Reforms and Development Initiatives: Obaseki’s Legacy in Edo State

Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is receiving accolades for his remarkable achievements as he approaches the end of his third year in his second term and the seventh year in office. Obaseki’s unwavering dedication to the betterment of the people of Edo State and his strategic foresight in governance have garnered widespread appreciation from citizens and experts alike.

One of the most noteworthy recognitions of his efforts comes from the World Bank, which has acknowledged the Obaseki administration’s economic development initiatives. Through the implementation of people-oriented policies and programs, the World Bank has commended the Obaseki administration for its laudable, impactful, and commendable efforts in economically developing the state. These accomplishments stand out as significant milestones in the democratic history of Nigeria.

Some of the key projects that have showcased Obaseki’s strategic mastery include the Refinery project, Gelegele Seaport projects, and Benin Industrial parks. These projects not only demonstrate his commitment to economic development but also his focus on social and economic improvement in the state.

A central pillar of Obaseki’s governance has been his ability to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, driving economic growth and development in the state. His strong background in the private sector has enabled him to take a business-oriented approach to governance, attracting investments and promoting a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Under Obaseki’s leadership, Edo State has made significant strides in multiple sectors. He has leveraged Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to propel socio-economic growth, leading to the development of two modular refineries – the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) Limited and Duport Midstream Company Limited.

Furthermore, Obaseki has harnessed technology and innovation to drive revenue administration, encourage investments, and stimulate economic activities. His establishment of the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS) has streamlined land administration processes, making it easier for individuals and businesses to acquire land transparently and use it for productive purposes.

The annual Edo State investment summit, “Alaghodaro,” has played a pivotal role in creating an environment conducive to business growth. This summit has brought together experts, business leaders, and industry stakeholders to review the impact of various programs and reforms initiated by the Obaseki administration.

Obaseki’s futuristic approach to development is evident in his plans for the next 30 years of Edo State. His vision includes a robust road network, a thriving business environment, and a reliable power supply that will drive the state’s prosperity for generations to come.

As Governor Godwin Obaseki nears the end of his second term, his legacy as a catalyst for economic growth and development in Edo State is firmly established. His strategic thinking, dedication, and accomplishments have set Edo State on a path of progress, prosperity, and continuous growth, making him a true beacon of effective governance in Nigeria.