Economic hardship: We mean well for Nigeria, First Lady assures Nigerians

–Meets with wives of Service Chiefs, IGP

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu means well for the country despite the hardship being experienced by many Nigerians as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy.

Senator Tinubu told Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture which has light at the end of the tunnel.

She stated this when she received Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

The First Lady said that the administration of President Tinubu is doing everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, adding that Nigerians would begin to reap the fruits of the efforts when the gains of the policy begin to materialize.

She said her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative is also supporting the government in this regard and that is why she is soliciting the support of the wives of the Service Chiefs.

The First Lady in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying, “We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced”.

She promised that the RHI would soon be reaching out to vulnerable widows of fallen officers in the military.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa assured that the various Associations under Defence and Police Officers Wives are poised to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative in all areas of its scope of coverage namely Agriculture, Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Social Investment.

She said this is important so because these are all areas of interest to all the Associations.

The First Lady was then decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, which is enshrined in the constitution of the various associations.