ECONOMIC HARDSHIP: President repeating mistakes of his predecessors – Kachikwu

Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

By Clifford Ndujihe

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the 2023 poll, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has picked holes in President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast on Nigeria’s economic challenges, saying that Tinubu is repeating the mistakes of past heads of state.

According to him: “The President’s speech once again highlighted the absence of a solid team behind the Presidency. He devoted the first few paragraphs of his speech to those who have abused the subsidy scheme but yet failed to mention what his administration would do to ensure they are brought to justice.”

Kachikwu continued: “The president made the same mistake of his predecessors in formulating policies and plans that assume ceteris paribus is in play. All other conditions can never remain the same in Nigeria. Deep rooted multi-dimensional corruption is an unquantifiable variable that distorts and disrupts every economic plan and policy. This might be the real meaning of the oft-used phrase: the Nigerian Factor.

“We must now go beyond textbook economic theories and fashion out homegrown ideas and solutions that take into cognisance the reality of who we really are as a people.

“All the palliatives prescribed are tokenist in nature and will do little or nothing to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians. Someone needs to tell the President that N1billion is now just $1.1million. What scale of industry or manufacturing can you start with this amount? The Nigerian Custom Service alone takes about N10m per 40ft container.

He prescribed N50,000 which is less than $100 for nano businesses.

“Mr. President also mentioned that his administration would procure 3000 CNG powered buses but he probably doesn’t know that Nigeria has only 16 installed CNG skids and most of them are in the southern part of Nigeria.

President Tinubu means well but there still remains a big difference between meaning well and doing well. It is hard to do well with the assemblage of a mediocre team.”