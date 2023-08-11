Economic Hardship: 500 vulnerable women trained on household products in Borno

….trainees receives N10m take-off grant

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The five hundred (500) vulnerable women were trained on production, packaging and marketing of household products such as petroleum jelly, hair cream, detergent, soaps, air fresheners among others with the support of Borno State Government in collaboration with Multisectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), and the State Ministry for Reconstruction, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, RRR.

The intensive training which took a period of two weeks led to the graduation of the beneficiaries, who are expected to cascade it down to the downtrodden, as each were supported witt N20,000, making a total of N10 million as take -off grant.

The occasion which held at No.3 Ghani House, along Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road in Maiduguri, comprised beneficiaries who are mainly female headed households and young girls affected by the over decade insurgency, who were carefully screened and selected by the training partners Bilkhad and Na’ish trainers drawn from six host communities of Shuwari, Mairi, Fori, Mashamari, Gamboru and Shehuri communities of Jere and Maiduguri Metropolotan Council, MMC.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony yesteday, the State Project Coordinator of Borno State Multisecotral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) Baba Zanna Abdulkarim commended both the trainers for making positive impact on the lives of the trainees and the participants for their commitment to learn means of livelihood for the benefit of their respective families.

He urged them to forget the past and face their future with positive hope and commitment to excel.

The project he said, sponsored their training to give them hope, sense of belonging and create jobs that will enable them earn means of sustainable income to avert poverty and social vices associated with joblessness in the society.

He advised them to form cooperative groups based on the trades, promising that the project will link them to micro finance Bank to enable them access soft loans by serving as guarantor and secure shops for them through the state ministry for women affairs to create linkage to market.

On his part, the Shehu of Borno Dr, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi represented by the District Head of Maisandari ward, Alhaji Abba Bukar extolled the efforts of Borno State Government and the MCRP for focusing on female headed households and young girls affected by the insurgency.

He said women remain the worst victims of the insurgency, unfortunately, not many Projects focus on them.

While describing the training as life changing, the Shehu also said, women being nucleus of the family unit need such trainings and urged women to consider trading as part of Borno’s cultural context, instead of allowing men to override them in business and small scale trading activities.

On their parts the lead consultant of Bilkahd Suleiman Dauda and that of Na’Ish Aisha Musa Kida said the participants were selected out of over five thousand women victims of insurgency in the host communities being the poorest of the poor.

The essence of the training they said, is to give change to their lives by teaching them how to make basic household products, packaging and marketing of household products such as petroleum jelly, hair cream, detergent, washing and both soap, liquid soap and air fresheners among others to earn their living and reduce poverty amongst them, guard their chastity, self-reliant and support their respective families.

This he said, is the first set to graduate out of the five thousand billed for similar training across the state.

The founder of Na’ish Skill Acquisition, Aisha Musa Kidah, said all the raw materials are locally sourced without any foreign product, adding that each of the five hundred beneficiaries will be given N20,000 as business take-off grant to commence production in their trade groups of twenty women each.

One of the graduants Hussaina Usman Abdulkadir said the training has given them sigh of relief and hope for future prosperity and expressed appreciation to the trainers, MCRP and the Borno State Government for the huge support rendered to them.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of certificates and take off grants to the graduants.