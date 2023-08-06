Ebonyi Reps member condemns call for resignation of FUTO VC

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Peter Okutu

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt Hon Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, Sunday called on the Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Owerri zone, to apologize to the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti for the unwarranted accusations levelled against her by the Union.

Recall that ASUU, Owerri zone had demanded the immediate resignation of the VC of FUTO over alleged corruption and anti-union activities.

Ogah, who described Prof. Oti as a woman of substance, integrity and courage, charged ASUU leadership to allow her do her job to be best interest of the University community and the country at large.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Lawmaker explained that it was the perogative of the Vice Chancellor to ensure that wrongdoings are punished, in line with stipulated laws of the University.

He debunked the allegation that the VC made concerted efforts to ridcule the leadership of ASUU and cause disaffection within the ASUU FUTO branch of the Union.

According to him, “The leadership of ASUU, Owerri zone, should tender an unreserved apology to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, for asking her to resign from office.

“That woman is a woman of substance and has the right to punish wrongdoings in the University. ASUU can be seen as a selfish body, because most times, they pursue only what will be in their interest alone and not for the generality of the Nigerian Students and the Education Sector.

“All those fighting Prof Oti are engaging in pure sabotage and should withdraw from such inimical practice. The Vice Chancellor of FUTO is a woman of proven integrity with a high premium on prudence and accountability.” Ends