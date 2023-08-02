Ebonyi NLC protests FG’s subsidy removal

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Trade Union Congress in Ebonyi State, Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against Federal Government’s subsidy policy.

The subsidy removal has led to increment in the cost of transportation and high cost of living in the country.

The Unions were led by their leaders including Comrade Egwu Oguguo, Samson Nwafor, Ikechukwu Nwafor and others.

The unions converged on Abakaliki Township stadium where they took off for the march against the federal government subsidy policy.

Security agencies were guarding the unions during the peaceful protest.

However, the protest recorded a low turnout by members of the unions.

Addressing the unions before the protest took off, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Egwu Oguguo said “We say no to excess hikes in fuel subsidy that has skyrocketed the cost of living.

“We need to move let our voices heard, let them stop putting their knees on our neck, let them intimidate and oppress us.

“Nigerian people, Nigerian workers, we must breath. We must shine, we need to shine, we need to move”.

The protest was carried out peacefully without any form of molestation or victimisation by security agencies in the State.