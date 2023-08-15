Ebonyi doctor calls for more interventions to tackle mortality among pregnant women

Kebbi committed to improving health indices of women, children

The Medical Officer in charge of General Hospital Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dr. Ogbonna Nwambeke, yesterday solicited for more interventions from United States Agency for International Development (USAID)–Health Integrated Programme (IHP) to enable the hospital tackle incidences of shortage in manpower, mortality among pregnant women and availability of drugs for patients in the State.

Nwambeke added that the intervention from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)–Health Integrated Programme (IHP) will boost healthcare delivery in the State.

According to him, such intervention had in time past made the job of health workers easier in the face of daunting challenges.

“The situation in our hospital for instance was not easy until USAID-IHP assisted us through various interventions. These interventions include: training and re-training of staff, maternal/ child health and family planning services, health education among others.”

He noted that the training and re-training on service delivery were mostly significant because they were rare in the sector.

“USAID-IHP provided us with needed materials to discharge our functions such as family planing commodities, surgical check-list among other working tools.

“These items have assisted us in making efficient diagnosis, treatments and offering general healthcare services to the people,”.

Nwambeke expressed happiness with the State government’s approval for recruitment of health personnel, noting that the hospital was in dire need of such initiative.

“When these commodities are provided and no one to do the work, it is not desirable. The lack of midwives and nurses for instance, make expectant mothers yield to the temptation of patronising quack birth attendants for deliveries.

“Adequate manpower is critical to check incidences of maternal mortality in the state.”