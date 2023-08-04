Ease of business: Relief as SON exposes stakeholders to e-transactions

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS have welcomed the digitalization of business transactions with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for relieving them of the burden of human traffic, risk and delays associated with hitherto manual payments and approvals on dealings with the organisation.

SON at a Sensitization Programme Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, exposed its valued stakeholders to its electronic payment tools, the E-Demand Note and E-Receipts (EDER) as part of the overall enhancement of ease of doing business, ensuring error free revenue computation and improving service delivery.

Director-General/Chief Executive, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, told participants drawn from various sectors that the online payment scheme offers end-to-end transactional experience for all customers, business partners and internal organisational functions.

Represented by the Aaron Tam George, Director, Finance and Accounts, Salim noted, “This electronic mode of business payments and receipts, apart from its convenience and safety, eliminates the hassles of cash logistics.

“The EDER promotes Federal Government’s policy on “Ease of Doing Business” where accountability and transparency is the watchword. E-Payment is very convenient for the consumer, lowers transaction cost, increases government efficiency, boosts financial intermediation and guarantees transparency.

“In line with our mandate of improving life through standards, SON is continually seeking ways to facilitate businesses by reducing, where we are unable to completely eliminate, the bureaucracy associated with public institutions.

“We always remind ourselves that our stakeholders in the industrial sector are very important partners in our work. It is on this premise we are here to educate our stakeholders on how this online payment and receipting technology will unarguably make business transactions easier.”

Following the interactive session in which participants were exposed to the online payments tools and processes, Chief Ndukwe Tobias, Chairman, Easter Zone of the Presidential Monitoring Taskforce, Association of Nigeria Licensed Custom Agent, described the development as a mark of “SON’s consolidation on its improved openness and communication with stakeholders in recent times.”

Tam-George told Vanguard, “From the feedback on this sensitization, we got to understand that stakeholders want a chat room built into the e-payments structures we have introduced.

“They want payment receipts linked with certificates among other concerns we will take onboard as we return to finetune the system. But the more cheering takeaway is that they are happy about the online option. We saw relief. We saw cooperation and the vote of confidence that we (SON) mean well for the common good.”