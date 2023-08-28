Early detection: SYNLAB, healthcare organisations screen 100 women for cancer

By Chioma Obinna

To promote the early detection of diseases, for a healthier life, SYNLAB Nigeria, in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and Sacred Heart Hospital Lantoro Abeokuta, organised a free cancer screening for 100 women in Ogun State. .

The event’s primary goal was to promote early detection and prevention of cancer, a disease that affects millions of lives around the world. Leveraging their state-of-the-art Liquid Cytology (LBC) method and a team of skilled healthcare professionals, SYNLAB Nigeria provided a cervical cancer screening for all women. The liquid-based Cytology screening method is a comprehensive approach aimed at identifying potential cancer risks at an early stage, thereby increasing the chances of successful treatment.

The free cancer screening event also served as a platform to raise awareness about cancer and the importance of regular screenings. Informative sessions and expert-led discussions at the event empowered attendees with knowledge about cancer risk factors, prevention strategies, and the significance of regular health check-ups. These efforts underscored the commitment of the partnering organizations not only to providing healthcare services but also to promoting a culture of proactive health management.

The event met its target of providing free cervical cancer screening for a hundred women using the LBC method, following an effective mobilization by the Sacred Heart Hospital, whose facility was also used for sample collection. Many attendees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to access high-quality healthcare services that might otherwise have been out of their reach.

Representatives from partnering organisations worked together to ensure the event’s smooth execution and success.

While expressing delight for a successful event, SYNLAB Nigeria’s CEO Kenneth Okolie, said: “We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and participation from the community in our free cancer screening event. We are committed to making healthcare accessible and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.” SYNLAB Nigeria periodically collaborates with groups and associations to provide free medical checks for the populace in line with its mission of ensuring a healthier society through community impact projects.