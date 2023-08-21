DSS arrests Abuja-Kaduna train manager for leaking security document

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended the manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train services, Pascal Nnorli, over allegations of leaking a sensitive security document which contained warning of a possible bandit attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

Vanguard had recently reported that the DSS on Wednesday issued a security alert to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on a plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train link at any possible time.

In a memo signed by the Director of the DSS, FCT Command, R.N. Adepemu, the state police warned train passengers to be security conscious.

A source who spoke to our correspondent at the weekend in the Nigerian Railway Corporation, said the manager was arrested along with the Operations Manager, Victor Adamu, and other staff members.

The source said the arrest was likely to be in connection with the leak of the DSS memo.

The source said: “Do you know that they have been arresting our manager since last Thursday – the two of them, the operation manager and Pascal? But they have released one of them.

“Victor is a victim of circumstances because they met him in Pascal’s office, so they arrested him together with all Pascal’s staff and took them to the DSS office. Pascal is still there now.”

The source claims that the letter, which detailed sensitive information about the attack, was addressed to the Managing Director of the NRC, stressing that it explicitly warned that if the letter were to leak, it could lead to arrests.

“I couldn’t tell why they arrested them, but what I am hearing is they said one letter concerning this Abuja-Kaduna attack, they wrote one letter to our Managing Director, and it states clearly that if the letter leaks, it can lead to arrest and according to DSS it was Pascal’s office they dropped the letter and the letter leaked and went viral.”

Another source said, “While I do not possess all the details surrounding my boss’s arrest, I recognize the necessity of agency like DSS in preserving national security. As an organization handling essential public transportation, we must prioritize the safety of our passengers and ensure that sensitive information does not fall into the wrong hands.”

When contacted, the Managing Director, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, did not take calls or reply text messages.

Vanguard reports that the Abuja-Kaduna train service is one of the major transport corridors connecting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Kaduna State, witnessing heavy passenger traffic regularly.

The security arrangements for this route have always been a priority for the authorities, given the significant number of commuters who rely on this mode of transport.