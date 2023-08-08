Drug hawkers are merchants of death — NAFDAC

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has described many drug hawkers as merchants of death, who knowingly or unknowingly, expose lifesaving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather, thereby degrading the active ingredients to the things that endanger human life.

Speaking at the South East zonal media sensitization workshop on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with calcium carbide in Awka, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye said most of the perpetrators are semi-literate, who even parade themselves as Doctors and sometimes prescribe drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.

Adeyeye, who spoke through the Director (Chemical Evaluation and Research) in NAFDAC, Dr Leonard Omokpariola said that despite the concern and alarm raised by many organizations on the looming dangers and health implications, the activities have continued across the country.

The DG said: “It is dangerous to hawk drugs and ripe fruits with chemicals. Despite NAFDAC’s activities through enforcement and seizures, the perpetrators have continued.

“They sell their products cheap because they are not the genuine ones. Drugs are sensitive lifesaving commodities and should never, under any circumstance, be sold in the open market because there are standard storage conditions for them.

“These products they sell are poisons and should never be taken as they do not contain active ingredients and therefore cannot cure any ailment.

“Any drug hawkers arrested by NAFDAC will be prosecuted and and will be made to face jail terms.”

On the riping of fruits with dangerous carbide, Adeyeye said the action is rampant in many parts of the country, especially in the urban areas.

According to her, calcium has the capacity and tendency to degrade and break down micro nutrients and turn them to chemicals that are of no use to the body.

“They use the dangerous gas which is used for welding to ripen fruits. It reduces oxygen supply system to the body and contains a lot of impurities.

” It causes dizziness and mood alteration and can cause sleeping disorder, mouth cancer, skin rashes, kidney problem and sometimes, cancer.

What is used in riping fruits is ethylene gas.”

NAFDAC director of public affairs, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh solicited the cooperation of the media in the battle against drug hawking.

He observed that the agency, since its inception, has continued to sanitize the drug and food industry, lamenting that in spite of the efforts, many people have continued to undermine its activities.