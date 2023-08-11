Drama, intrigues as BBNaija ‘All Stars’ gets hotter

By Benjamin Njoku

The ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition is getting hotter with hopes of the housemates currently hanging in the balance ahead of Sunday’s eviction.

Besides, different dramas unfold every day.

In exception of Ike, who emerged the Head of House during the week, 17 other housemates are up for possible eviction this Sunday.

They include Adekunle, Alex, Angel, Ceec and Ilebaye who were barred from participating in the Head of House, Black Envelope games during the week and the ‘Pardon Me Please’ process.

Others are Cross, Doyin, Ilebaye, Kiddwaya, Mercy Eke, Neo, Pere. Seyi, Soma, Tolanibaj, Uriel, Venita and Whitemoney.

After Ike emerged as the winner of the Week 3 Head of House game, the housemates were individually summoned to the diary room. There, they were required to nominate one fellow housemate each to be granted immunity within the house for the upcoming week 3 live eviction show scheduled for Sunday.

This introduced a twist to the conventional BBNaija nomination process, labeled “Pardon me please.” Notably, the housemates were prohibited from mentioning their own names, as well as the names of both the Head of House, Ike, Ilebaye and Ceec.

There was no winner for the Black envelope game. Through this nomination process, the housemates with the highest number of nominations would receive immunity from eviction. While the remaining housemates would face potential eviction and their ultimate fate determined by the viewers’ votes.

With this new development, fans are working round the clock to save their favourite housemates.

After the shocking twist last Sunday that saw Princess become the first housemate to leave the game despite having more votes than Seyi, fans are certain that being at the bottom was risky. At least, not less than two or three housemates would be evicted this Sunday.

This came as fans are predicting the possible winner of the grand prize of N120 million.

Noting this turn of events, at least for fans, BBNaija experts pulled together 11 voting tips to help them make sure their favourites were never in danger of going home.

The result of these tips, posted in video format, infographic and slidegram across at least 10 media platforms, was a voting war.

Over 1,500 fans had something to say about the tips, but at least 39 per cent of them want to use the chance to assert their fanbase dominance, and the results are startling.

Perhaps, most shocking is that the Whitemoney gang was obviously missing in action as its fan only secured a miserly 0.5% votes of all the comments, same as Neo, Venita, and Frodd.

Ilebaye also stunned, gathering the fourth most comments with 6.2%, right ahead of Adekunle, who had 5.2%.

Interestingly, none of them was in danger of leaving the show after Sunday’s live eviction.

But as expected, Mercy, Cee-C and Alex led the pack with 29.3%, 27%, and 20.7% of all comments, respectively.

Other housemates, even Angel, Pere, Neo, Cross and Frodd, who were in the season’s top 5 or 6, failed to impress. Angel secured only 3.5% of total comments, while Pere and Soma had 1.7%.

Despite all the content Uriel has delivered this season, she could only garner 1.1%. Cross had 0.9%, and Ike and Doyin got 0.6% each. Seyi didn’t even rank, and it was mirrored in the final voting stats, seeing as he had the least votes with only 0.89% of total votes.

As the D-day approaches, the housemates are not resting on their oars to outwit each other in the game.

Each eviction cycle is expected to leave viewers stunned. This season has been filled with drama, intrigues, conflict and less romance. Interestingly, an eviction jury of former housemates would decide who goes home among the bottom three or four at the end of each eviction cycle.