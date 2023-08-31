Drama as Portable performs at NBA ‘Unbarred’ music concert in Abuja

Star street singer, Portable

Some lawyers staged a walkout at the concert of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) tagged ‘Unbarred’ when the star street singer, Habeeb Olalomi popularly known as Portable appeared on stage as the guest performer.

The incident happened early Thursday at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the country’s capital, where some legal practitioners had fun with the vibes as they danced to ‘Zah Zuh’ crooner’s performance.

The lawyers had a one-week long NBA annual conference which started on Sunday with the theme: “Getting it Right and Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building.”

President Bola Tinubu declared the conference open where he urged them to be bold in making Nigeria a great nation.

As part of the programme to unwind with splendid Nigerian music, the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau announced Portable to the stage, but while some lawyers furiously left at his appearance, some were filled with wild excitement.

In a viral video, Portable was seen climbing the poles to entertain the barristers in the wee hours of Thursday.

Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians to the incident on X social media platform:

Portable performed at the Nigeria Bar Association conference?



