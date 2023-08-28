Drama as Obaseki sends Shaibu’s media aide out of event

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

THERE was a mild drama that almost marred the 60th anniversary colloquium of the creation of the Midwest Region now Edo and Delta states as the press crew of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu was sent out of the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Centre, the venue of the ceremony based on “orders from above.”

An aide to Shaibu told Vanguard that “They were inside before they were flushed out, they were picked out, they flush them out, the deputy governor had to go and as we speak we are all in his house, they were asked to leave they said it was an instruction from above, that is what the security men said”.

The deputy governor eventually left the venue when his media crew were not allowed back into the hall.

Meanwhile, the colloquium had in attendance several dignitaries including former governors of Edo State including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole now a senator, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir. Monday Onyeme, Representatives from the governor of Bayelsa State, former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, among others.

Governor Obaseki in his remarks saluted Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II, Chief Dennis Osadebey, and Chief Anthony Enahoro among others who secured the creation of the then Midwestern Region.

He said these heroes braved the odds and battled to create a distinctive political identity for a people who have always loved and cherished their freedom, culture and creative energies.

Obaseki however, said 60 years after the referendum, the people are still bedeviled with numerous socio-economic challenges, which require a reset of the institutions and structures that propped the region up in the past.

He said “Six decades ago, the people of Edo and Delta States united in agreement for their self-determination, to chart their own course to political and economic freedom and break free from the chains of regional dominance.

“The Midwest Region in 1963, which was carved out of the then Western Region, three years after Independence and colonial rule, was a product of the bold character and love for freedom of our forebears.

“The region, later came to be known as Bendel State in 1976, was the first State in Nigeria to be created by a referendum, signalling our staunch belief in democratic ideals.”

He also noted, “It was the foresight, sacrifice, and struggle of courageous and notable leaders such as Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua, Chief Dennis Osadebe and Chief Anthony Enahoro, among others that secured the creation of the then Midwestern Region. They had braved the odds and battled to create a distinctive political identity for a people who have always loved and cherished their freedom, culture and creative energies.

“In 1991, Bendel State was divided into Edo and Delta States and we are today carrying on with the vision of those who went before us. They set the course for our developmental trajectory and illuminated the pathway for our shared prosperity.

“Sixty years after the referendum, we are still bedevilled with numerous socio-economic challenges, which require a reset of the institutions and structures that propped the region up in the past.

“This is why we have undertaken holistic reforms of our institutions in Edo State in the last seven years. We have advanced reforms and innovations in various spheres of the economy that have opened Edo up for investment.

“An important question to ask is: are the conditions that led to the Midwest Referendum in 1963 not staring us in the face in Nigeria today? Would we not be able to plan better for the future of our people and attain accelerated development with a less cumbersome system of government that promotes competition among sub-nationals and discourages the constant resort to Abuja for direction and resources?

“I extend my deepest appreciation to all those who have contributed to the growth and development of our dear Midwest region, now Edo and Delta States.

In a goodwill message, Oshiomhole who lauded the initiative to organize the colloquium and noted that a lot has been achieved since the 1963 referendum noted that if the people of Edo and Delta were to be still part of the Western region, persons like himself, Prof Oserhiemen Osunbor and the present governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki would not have had the opportunity to become governors.

Oshiomhole therefore, asked Obaseki as the most senior governor of the South-south, to reactivate the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission, a regional body aimed at championing the welfare of people of the core Niger Delta.

During the panel discussion session, the panelists composed of Prof. G. G. Sarah, Prof. Eddy Erhagbe, and Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, who spoke on the topic: “60 Years After the Referendum, Which Way Midwest?”, Advocated for a redesign of Nigeria Federalism to suit the country’s present political dynamics, the need for good governance that would promote accountability, a return to the 1963 federal structure that promotes, fiscal Federalism, resource control, devolution of powers and do away with the present unitary system in the guise of federal system of government.