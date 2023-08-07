Dr Diaso: We ‘ll resist any attempt to subvert, mitigate justice – NMA

…calls on Lagos govt to assuage, provide psychological support for family

By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has warned against any attempt to subvert or mitigate justice in the probe of Dr Diaso Vwaere’s death, vowing that such attempt would be met with stiff resistance from it.

This was as it called on the Lagos State government to quickly initiate measure to assuage the pains and loss being felt by the family of the late medical doctor.

NMA, in a statement released on Monday night by its president, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, also tasked the Lagos State Government to initiate inspection of all public elevators in the state and commence routine maintenance.

In the statement it titled:”Avoidable Death of Dr Diaso Vwaere”, the Nigerian medical practitioners’ body equally called on the Lagos State Government to carry out thorough investigation and mete out sanctions as appropriate.

The NMA statement read in full:”The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has keenly followed the issues surrounding the avoidable death of our young colleague Dr. Diaso Vwaere from injuries sustained from the crash of the elevator in the House Officers’ quarters of General Hospital Odan.

“Let us at this point send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased colleague. It is our prayer that God shall console the entire family and grant the soul of the departed peaceful repose.

“That this death was avoidable is not in doubt as the stories surrounding the elevator leave a very sour taste in the mouth. After reviewing all the facts, it is clear that Dr. Vwaere was a victim of gross negligence in maintenance of the elevator.

“We hereby commend all the efforts by our members in Lagos State in ensuring justice for our departed colleague and call on the Government of Lagos State to make hay while the sun shines.

“NMA hereby calls on Lagos State Government to quickly initiate measure to assuage the pains and loss being felt by the family of Dr. Vwaere. The Government should also provide psychological support for the family and all the doctors residing and working in the General Hospital, Odan. The Government should also initiate inspection of all public elevators in Lagos State and commence routine maintenance.

“We call on Lagos State Government to carry out thorough investigation and mete out sanctions as appropriate.

“NMA wants justice to be seen to be done and shall resist any attempt to subvert or mitigate it.

“Let all tiers of government in Nigeria learn a lesson from the loss of this young doctor and make sure that such avoidable deaths are prevented. Let her death not go in vain but become a trigger for us all to imbibe routine maintenance culture. May we never spill another innocent blood as a nation.

“God bless all Nigerian doctors still taking care of Nigerians within Nigeria. “