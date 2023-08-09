Double Olympic heptathlon champion Thiam to miss worlds with injury

Nafissatou Thiam

Belgium’s two-time Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam will be unable to defend her world title later this month due to injury, the Royal Belgian Athletics League said on Wednesday.

Thiam, 28, missed out on meetings last month and will be sidelined for the world championships in Budapest between August 19-27.

“Nafi’s preparations were hindered with problems to her Achilles and after different consultations with her team, she decided not to risk aggravating the problem by taking part in Budapest,” Thiam’s managers said in the governing body’s statement.

“Nafi is disappointed to miss a major championship but maintains a strong vision about her long-term ambitions and the Paris Olympic Games,” they added.