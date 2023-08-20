Don’t miss me; I am ruling outside, says Uriel to remaining Housemates

By Sylvester Kwentua

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All-Stars Housemate, Uriel Oputa has a message for the remaining housemates in the show.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Uriel asked the housemates not to miss her, as she was busy ruling the outside world.

“I Heard some of the housemates are missing my vibes! Don’t worry my Gs, I’m busy ruling outside..”Uriel tweeted.

Uriel Oputa was evicted from the Big Brother Naija All-Stars House last Sunday. She became the second housemate to be evicted after Princess was evicted a week before Uriel’s.

Every other housemate apart from Alex, Doyin, and Mercy are up for possible eviction.