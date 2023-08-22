Don’t leave me to die, accident victim begs Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

AN accident victim, Mr Lelekumo Ayetenga, sent away from a hospital in Benin City, Edo State, because of his inability to pay N3 million for surgery, has cried out to the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, not to leave him to die.

Ayetenga, who spoke to reporters in a wheelchair hails from Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State

He said: “I was travelling from Ondo State, where I trade to Sapele, in Delta State, in March, last year, for the burial ceremony of my mother when I got involved in a fatal automobile accident that almost claimed my life.”

“I was driving alone in my vehicle on the ever-busy Lagos-Benin expressway when I suddenly spotted a trailer on top of the controversial Ovia River Bridge, close to Benin City, and tried to apply the brake.

“The brake of my car failed completely as it was raining heavily, and before I could realize what was happening, I was right under the articulated vehicle.

“Sympathisers, who came to my rescue, rushed me to a hospital in Benin City, where a doctor certified that I have a fractured hip and leg, including bruises in other parts of my body.

“The doctor said before he would discharge me, I would have to pay N3 million for an emergency surgery to be performed on me to correct the fracture.

“As I am talking to you now, I have already sold every of my property to fund my treatment since last year, but I could not get better.

“They discharged me from the hospital just like that since i could not afford the money.

“The doctor insisted that I should pay the money so that I can be operated upon. But I do not know how I can get that amount. He lamented.

“I appeal to the Delta State governor, Rt Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori to come to my rescue. I know him to be a very good man, hence, I plead with you (journalists) to help me reach out to him.

“He has been helping people. I remembered he took one boy who was almost killed by his guardians to a hospital, years back, and gave him scholarship.

“He is a nice man. I know that if he hears my story, he will still help me. The governor and other well -meaning Nigerians should not leave me to die in my travail,” he appealed.