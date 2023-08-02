Don’t keep regents too long on throne, Gov. Oyebanji urges kingmakers

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has urged kingmakers in communities without traditional rulers in the state to expedite action on the selection of successors instead of keeping regents too long on the throne.

Oyebanji said this when the Regents of Ikogosi and Ayebode communities in Ekiti, Princess Omobola Adepoju, and Princess Mosunmola Famoroti respectively paid him a courtesy in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The governor said that his government would ensure even development of all communities in the state.

Oyebanji expressed his resolve to use his goodwill to attract development to the state and charged members of communities to ensure peaceful co-existence among themselves.

He said that no meaningful development could be realised in an environment filled with acrimony and misunderstanding.

The governor called on the kingmakers to always follow laid down procedures for the selection of successors to the throne and give consideration to anyone they believed could attract development to their communities.

He assured that government would not delay the process once the right procedures are followed, adding that regents should not be kept for too long on the throne so that they can return to their private life.

“I want to plead with you that in the process of choosing a new king, you must choose a capable hand who loves the community and is ready to sacrifice for the people, not those who would want to appropriate whatever you have for themselves.

“We will collect intelligence on what is happening, but please don’t compromise the process.

“If you make mistakes, the entire community will suffer the consequences. So, an enormous responsibility is placed on the kingmakers to do the right thing,” Oyebanji stated.

Princess Adepoju, who was accompanied by Onikogosi- in- council, commended the governor for efforts at repositioning and attracting development to the 16 LGAs of the state.

The regent also solicited for more development in the community in the area of fixing dilapidated primary school buildings, and provision of more teachers and health workers for the health facility in the town.

Also, the regent of Ayebode, who was also accompanied by notable citizens of the community, commended Oyebajnji for lifting the status of Ekiti State and appealed for the repairs of the major road in the town to allow investors to have access to the community.