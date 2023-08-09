Don’t foment trouble over land dispute — Osun panel warns Oluwo, Olu-Ileogbo

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi and his Ile-Ogbo counterpart, Oba Habeeblah Adetoyese have been warned not to cause trouble over a land dispute between the two communities before the Osun Boundary Commission.

The warning was given by the Commission Chairman, Justice Moshood Adeigbe rtd, during the panel sitting at the State Ministry of Justice, Osogbo on Wednesday.

The retired Judge said the panel’s ruling that status quo be maintained is binding on both parties and must be obeyed in the interest of peace in their respective communities.

The Olu-Ileogbo and some of his subject had petitioned the panel of inquiry on boundary matters accusing Oluwo of trespassing into land belonging to the community.

The petitioner’s counsel, Muhydeen Adeoye had during the proceeding that some persons from Iwo had, despite the panel’s order for both communities to maintain status quo, entered into the land for illegal activities.

He informed the panel that the individuals claimed to have the authority of the Oluwo’s palace to enter into the land to conduct their daily activities, showing pictorial evidence before the panel.

However, the counsel to Oluwo and Iwo community, Fatima Adesina described the accusation as mere heresay.

Justice Adeigbe while urging Adeoye to apply for necessary process to enforce the existing order of the panel, told the counsel to impress it on their clients to steer clear trouble over the disputed land as the state cannot afford to be enmeshed in land crisis.