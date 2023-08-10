Don’t ever do that to me again – Foden warns Guardiola

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has warned Pep Guardiola against treating him unfairly during a heated exchange between the duo.

It is reported that the 24-year-old impressed Guardiola who was glad that Foden has mature to be able to stand up for himself.

Foden, who was not always in the starting lineup for last season’s treble winners, is expected to play a major role this term following the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola, according to the Telegraph, backs Foden to shine this term, having been impressed by his personal growth.

Guardiola had lashed out at Foden for not taking a free-kick the right way in a Champions League game against FC Porto that year.

Foden then went back at Guardiola, to register his displeasure as to how he was treated.

“Don’t ever do that to me again!” Foden said.

“You wouldn’t do that to other players.