Don’t drag Tinubu into domestic squabbles of Benue, CSN urges Audu Ogbe, Onoja, Others

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria (CSN) has called on notable figures including Chief Audu Ogbe, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), and Hon. Inalegwu Adaje to avoid involving President Bola Tinubu in the domestic squabbles of Benue state.

The group made the statement on Monday during a press conference in Abuja.

Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, chairman of the CSN, said: “We are shocked to hear the outbursts from Chief Audu Ogbe, Gen. Lawrence Onoja, and group over appointments.

“We appeal to this group of individuals not to drag Mr. President into the domestic affairs of Benue state.”

Afukonyo further emphasized that the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) was a national issue and not based on state considerations.

He lauded President Tinubu for his demonstration of political brinkmanship and commitment to nation-building, asserting that the president saw a detribalized leader like himself with God-given talents.

The coalition also expressed confidence in the abilities of the current administration, saluting the courage with which President Tinubu has confronted the economic challenges facing the nation.

Afukonyo stated, “Like all Nigerians, we bear the pangs of the present hardship occasioned by the dire straits and constrictive circumstances surrounding the inception of office of the present administration.

“We salute the wisdom of Mr. President for the quality of Nigerians whose expertise and experiences he has tapped to assist him in the task of governance.”

Moreover, the group commended Nigerians for their patience and support for the government, despite the hardships experienced due to the removal of fuel subsidies.

The CSN stressed that the palliative packages announced by the president would address most of these challenges.

“We salute Nigerians for their understanding and support for the government in spite of the current hardship experienced.

“The palliative packages announced by Mr. president will address most of these challenges,” said Afukonyo.

The press conference was attended by several other figures including Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, Dr. U. E. Okolocha, Hon (Rev) Uche Ibeabuchi, Commander Manu D Yagdah (Retd), Hon Taiwo Akintola, Mr. L.M. Hassan, Alhaji Abba Mohammed, Prince Hussein Tanyishi, Barrister C.J. Chinwuba, Chief Obodougo Obumneme, Mr. Loverty Makyur (Convener), Mr. Sufuyan Ojeifo, Mr. Uche Ulokwe, Mr. Johnson Ondoma, Hon Oni Olumide, Prince Hassan Tanyishi, Engineer Kayode Olomo, Hajia Zainab Pawa, Dr Okey Ibekwe, and Dr Don Abia.