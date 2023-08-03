‘Don’t climb, horse might die’, Real Warri Pikin’s son; ‘son for sale’, she reacts

Ace comedienne Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) and her family were having fun at Zuma Rock Golf Resorts, when her son, Ebube, who was alarmed at her mother’s next move screamed: “Mummy, don’t climb the horse. It might die.”

It stopped her on her stride, leaving the usually words-full Real Warri Pikin speechless for a moment, before she asked: “Ebube, how can you say that kind of a mean thing to me?”

The fun continued with her kids and hubby, swinging and cycling.

In fact, with the help of a guide, she got on the horse. And it did not die.

However, when she posted the video, she put the boy up for “sale”: “Make una just listen to wetin Ebube talk (Listen to what Ebube said). Son for sale.”

One of the many celebrities and fans that responded to the “auction” was Nollywood star, Deyemi Okanlawon.

He said: “MY HEART! Na you dem kuku inherit mouth from! Meanwhile, be careful how you walk behind a horse,” he cautioned.