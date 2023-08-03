Don’t be instigated by France to use force against Niger, Shehu Sani warns Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu, from going to war against the Republic of Niger with the effort to restore democracy.

Sani said this against the backdrop of the decision of Nigeria to cut electricity supply to Niger, as part of mechanism to wage war against the military rule that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Vanguard earlier reported Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in that nation.

Recall that ECOWAS leaders, in their meeting on Sunday, issued a one-week ultimatum to the junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum.

Reacting to power outage in the West African country, orchestrated by Nigeria, the former Senator urged Tinubu not to be influenced by France.

Sani said this in a Twitter post on Thursday, adding that the people of Niger should decide how they want to be governed.

He said, “The reported Nigerian alleged tampering with electricity supply to Niger Republic is wrong. We must not use power supplies as a means of political blackmail.

“It will not change anything. If Niger decides to build their power station across their part of the River Niger, our Kainji Dam will be rendered useless.

“President Tinubu and ECOWAS leaders should allow the people of Niger to decide on how they want their country to be governed. Don’t be instigated by France to go to war that we don’t need.”

“When we had military regime,we fought to free ourselves; let them make their decisions,” he added.